Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $691,000 Position in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,421,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,559,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,973,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,700,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,091,000.

Pony AI Stock Down 9.4%

Pony AI stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28. Pony AI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Pony AI Profile

Pony AI ( NASDAQ:PONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pony AI Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.