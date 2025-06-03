Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $712,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $124.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.