Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,400 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $68,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,717.50. This trade represents a 35.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,470 shares of company stock valued at $135,204 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

