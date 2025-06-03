Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 266,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 229,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 124,978 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,733,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,680,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,016.60. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.