Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard BioTools by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,975,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,228,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 377,195 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 243,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

LAB opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $398.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.80. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Standard BioTools from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Standard BioTools Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

