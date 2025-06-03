Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,445,000 after purchasing an additional 495,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,413,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,454,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,895,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

