Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 9,181 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

