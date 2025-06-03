Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 218,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $210,267.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,305.10. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,540 shares of company stock valued at $595,944. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of RUN opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.