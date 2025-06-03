Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,160,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,848,169,000 after acquiring an additional 150,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,056,187,000 after acquiring an additional 212,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $505,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $393,335,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.