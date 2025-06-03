The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 228.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Andersons were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Andersons alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,166,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,278,000 after buying an additional 84,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 99,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 463,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 81,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.