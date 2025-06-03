The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 150.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Gorman-Rupp worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 703,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 38,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $960.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $163.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.84 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

