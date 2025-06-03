Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Short Interest Update

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

