Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – May 31st

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is developing, manufacturing or delivering products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks and data from unauthorized access, malware and other digital threats. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for digital security solutions, basing decisions on factors such as revenue from security software, hardware and managed security services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,598,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,980,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average is $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.78. 11,416,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,989. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.07.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 19,189,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,752. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

