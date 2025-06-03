Top Fitness Stocks To Watch Now – June 1st

Get alerts:

Apple, PDD, GAP, Lululemon Athletica, Garmin, Best Buy, and Celsius are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies operating in the health and fitness sector—such as manufacturers of exercise equipment, wearable fitness trackers, apparel brands, and gym chains. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to growing consumer demand for wellness products and services, with performance often tied to broader health-conscious spending trends and technological advances in fitness. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 70,744,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,229,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average is $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.73. 17,167,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,108,733. PDD has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

GAP traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.42. 58,604,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,454. GAP has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.43. 3,649,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,057. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.85 and a 200 day moving average of $337.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

GRMN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.73. 2,404,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,076. Garmin has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average of $208.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.25. 6,438,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,222. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.64. 9,776,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,393. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

