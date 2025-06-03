Top Music Stocks Worth Watching – June 1st

Get alerts:

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are pre-recorded, royalty-free music tracks compiled into libraries for licensing in film, television, advertising and other multimedia projects. Instead of commissioning an original score, producers can browse these “stock” collections and secure the rights to use ready-made music on a one-time, per-project or subscription basis. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,744,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,229,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.93. 51,641,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,021,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded up $30.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $667.14. 3,165,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,575. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $671.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.95. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.89. 17,187,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,012,154. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $113.05. 12,878,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,260. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

