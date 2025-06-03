Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – June 1st

Get alerts:

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or commercialization of materials, devices and processes engineered at the nanoscale (roughly 1–100 nanometers). Investors in these stocks seek exposure to innovations in areas such as medicine, electronics and energy, but they should also be aware that the sector can carry higher volatility and regulatory uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,167. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $234.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,811. NVE has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,421. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 404,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,696. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 3,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,175. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $84.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNNW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,744. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

