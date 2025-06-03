Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 190.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $2,039,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTB opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

