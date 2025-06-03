Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $704,000 Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 452.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 504,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,790,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2,084.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 448,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 428,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 208,021 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $173.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

