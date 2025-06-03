Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of TETRA Technologies worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 million, a P/E ratio of 140.32 and a beta of 1.31.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

