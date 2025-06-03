Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 390.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Saturday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

