Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Humacyte worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUMA. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $6,463,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 2,795.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 876,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 846,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 543,995 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 367,720 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

HUMA stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.64. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at $120,393.24. The trade was a 121.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,118. The trade was a 97.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,224 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

