Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in IAC by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 72,155 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in IAC by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in IAC by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,719,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

