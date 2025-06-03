Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Alerus Financial worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $529.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

