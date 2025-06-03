Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in AZZ by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in AZZ by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AZZ by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZZ. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,458 shares in the company, valued at $18,160,013.04. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

