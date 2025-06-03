Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 208,021 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 196.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,021 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDMT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,337,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 504,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,790,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2,084.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 448,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 428,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Read Our Latest Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.