Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.82 Million Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,003 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,672,320.55. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,366 shares of company stock worth $835,490. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $653.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

