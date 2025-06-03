UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 14,812 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.27% of Addus HomeCare worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,540. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

