UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 16,644 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,105,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,487,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,458,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 222,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.68.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

