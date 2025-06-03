UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 9,531 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AZZ worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,584,000 after acquiring an additional 124,392 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,295.37. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

