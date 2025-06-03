UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,245,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,712,000 after buying an additional 738,391 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,099,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,353,000 after buying an additional 3,652,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,622,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,441,000 after buying an additional 284,880 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,576,000 after buying an additional 732,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,575,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,277,100.62. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,700 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.2%

ACVA opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

