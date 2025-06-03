UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.20% of IPG Photonics worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after buying an additional 173,584 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 437.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,815,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 117,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
IPGP stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.92. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.
IPG Photonics Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Further Reading
