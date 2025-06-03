UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.15% of Graham worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $26,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Graham by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Graham by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Price Performance

GHC stock opened at $950.47 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $1,015.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $936.31 and a 200 day moving average of $927.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.