UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 14,236 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 810.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

