UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 16,466 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vericel worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $4,431,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $1,040,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,906,229.06. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 674.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

