UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 17,019 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.19% of Concentrix worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 2,448.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Concentrix by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Concentrix by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CNXC opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,954,652. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,944 shares of company stock worth $1,510,158. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

