UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 20,513 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 361.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Diodes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Diodes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Diodes by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

