UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 215,593 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,593 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,010.96. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,418. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

