UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 4,489 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

POWL stock opened at $172.66 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.01 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.43.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

