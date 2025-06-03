UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 4,847 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Century Communities by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after acquiring an additional 450,914 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Century Communities by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,834,000 after buying an additional 230,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Century Communities by 660.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 175,887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 103,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 801,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,791,000 after buying an additional 99,136 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CCS stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.