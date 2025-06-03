UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 74,454 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 399.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,454 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Disc Medicine worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRON. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 6,677 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $334,117.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,438.84. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $4,529,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,680.05. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.