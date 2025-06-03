UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 9,076 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $258,739.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,825.32. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

