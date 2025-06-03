UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,433 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Price Performance

NYSE:AMTM opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

