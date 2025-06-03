UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,710 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.15% of Brookfield Renewable worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

BEPC stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

