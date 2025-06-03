UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505,354 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

DSGX stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 0.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

