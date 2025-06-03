UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 183.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Renasant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 788,762 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

