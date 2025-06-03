UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after buying an additional 334,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,011,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.4%

SLVM stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.