UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 288,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

