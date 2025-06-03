UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.15% of Clarivate worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Clarivate by 394.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Clarivate by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,585,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 667,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLVT

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.