UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.23% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 396,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $39,626,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 573,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 205,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.