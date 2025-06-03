UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Alamo Group worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $198.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.07 and a 12-month high of $205.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

